When I Was Yours

An emotional and unforgettable historical novel, perfect for fans of Natasha Lester and Lisa Wingate.





1939: War has broken out — hundreds of children are evacuated to the countryside to keep them safe from the bombs raining down on the cities. Wrenched from her family in the East End and sent more than a hundred miles away, seven-year-old Pearl Posner must adapt to a new life away from everything familiar.





Vivienne didn’t ask for an evacuee child. In fact, she’s not sure her heart can take it. So many years, so many disappointments . . . Vivi’s ability to feel love left her the day she learned the truth about her husband, Edmund, and when she made the worst decision of her life and left her cherished sister to her fate. But like it or not, Pearl is here to stay, and with the rumors about what’s happening to children in mainland Europe, it might be the last safe place for her.

As Pearl and Vivi learn how to live together, they discover that they have a connection that runs more deeply than they could ever have guessed — from before Pearl was born and deep into Vivienne’s past. And will it be Pearl — the little girl who says so little and sees so much — who forces Vivi to finally confront what happened in her marriage . . . and to the long-lost sister she loved so dearly and let fall so far?



