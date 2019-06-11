Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Shirley Dickson
Shirley Dickson lives under the big skies of Northumberland, United Kingdom with her husband, family, and lucky black cat. She wrote her first short story at the age of ten for a childrens’ magazine competition. She didn’t win but was hooked on writing for a lifetime. For many years she wrote poetry and short stories and got many rejection slips. Shirley decided to get serious about writing novels when she retired. She signed with Bookouture in 2018 for a two-book deal. She has written two stirring World war two historical novels. Shirley says she is a prime example of “never give up on your dream.”Read More
The Orphan Sisters
A heartbreaking, unputdownable and utterly unforgettable story of two young sisters abandoned by their mother at an orphanage in the midst of World War II.…