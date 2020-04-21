Our Last Goodbye

Readers of Natasha Lester and Pam Jenoff won’t be able to put down this poignant and heart-wrenching WWII story of family, secrets, and a love to survive the impossible from the USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Orphan Sisters!

England, 1943: When twenty-five-year-old May Robinson’s mother is tragically killed one foggy night, May is heartbroken and terrified. She isn’t sure she has the strength to harbor the secret they have kept for so many years – a secret her mother devoted her life to hiding. A secret that would tear their broken family even further apart.





May vows to make her mother proud by training to be a nurse at Edgemoor General hospital in South Shields. Surrounded by wailing air-raid sirens and the eternal drone of enemy planes, May tends wounded, ashen-faced soldiers and fights to save lives. Working tirelessly alongside her is kindhearted Richard Bentley, to whom May is immediately drawn. He has sparkling brown eyes, and he makes her laugh.





Among the death and despair, May and Richard become beacons of hope for one another — but May wonders why he isn’t fighting in the war like thousands of other brave young men? Yet May longs to escape her own past, which she has kept hidden from Richard. As the peril and uncertainty around them grows, she finds herself asking — how well do they really know each other? And with the war coming too close to home, May cannot keep her shocking truth from coming to light . . .