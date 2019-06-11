The Orphan Sisters

A heartbreaking, unputdownable and utterly unforgettable story of two young sisters abandoned by their mother at an orphanage in the midst of World War II.

1929: Four-year-old Etty and eight-year-old Dorothy are abandoned at Blakely Hall orphanage by their mother, never to see her again. With no other family to speak of, the sisters worship their beloved mother-and they are confused and heartbroken to be deserted by her when they need her the most.





1940: Etty and Dorothy are finally released from the confines of Blakely Hall-but their freedom comes when the country is in the grip of World War II and its terrors. Amid a devastating backdrop of screaming air-raid sirens and cold nights huddled in shelters, the sisters are desperate to put their broken childhoods behind them.





But trouble lies ahead. Dorothy must bid good-bye to her devoted husband when he’s sent to war, and Etty must nurse a broken heart as she falls in love with the one man she can never be with.





Etty and Dorothy survived the orphanage with the help of each other and neither sister can forget the awful betrayal of their mother, which has haunted them their whole lives. But when a shocking secret about their painful childhood comes to light, will the sisters ever be the same again?