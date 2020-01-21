Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Imogen Kealey
Imogen Kealey is the pseudonym of American screenwriter Darby Kealey and British novelist Imogen Robertson, who bonded over their desire to tell Wake’s story. Liberation, their first novel as Imogen Kealey and is being adapted into a feature film by Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Liberation
Hero. Soldier. Spy. Leader. Her name is Nancy Wake. To the Allies, she was a fearless freedom fighter, a special operations legend, a woman ahead…