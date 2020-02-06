This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the most destructive conflict in human history. World War II began in 1939 with the invasion of Poland by Adolf Hitler’s Germany. It ended six traumatic years later on the other side of the world following the surrender of Imperial Japan to Allied forces in 1945.
Please join us as we explore this cataclysmic event—its unimaginable horrors as well as its punctuating moments of heroism, humanity, and ultimate sacrifice. Here you will find histories that represent the sprawling nature of the war, from focused perspectives on pivotal battles to sweeping military analyses and incisive biographies, as well as reading recommendations, chronologies, and new insights from our historian authors.