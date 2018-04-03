Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Death of Hitler

The Death of Hitler

The Final Word

by

by

On April 30, 1945, Hitler committed suicide in his bunker as the Red Army closed in on Berlin. Within four days the Soviets had recovered his body. But the truth about what the Russian secret services found was hidden from history, when, three months later, Stalin officially declared to Truman and Churchill that Hitler was still alive and had escaped abroad. Reckless rumors about what really happened to Hitler began to spread like wildfire and, even today, they have not been put to rest. Until now.

In 2017, after two years of painstaking negotiations with the Russian authorities, award-winning investigative journalists Jean-Christophe Brisard and Lana Parshina gained access to confidential Soviet files that finally revealed the truth behind the incredible hunt for Hitler’s body.

Their investigation includes new eyewitness accounts of Hitler’s final days, exclusive photographic evidence and interrogation records, and exhaustive research into the power struggle that ensued between Soviet, British, and American intelligence services. And for the first time since the end of World War II, official, cutting-edge forensic tests have been completed on the human remains recovered from the bunker graves–a piece of skull with traces of a lethal bullet, a fragment of bone, and teeth.

In The Death of Hitler–written as thrillingly as any spy novel–Brisard and Parshina debunk all previous conspiracy theories about the death of the Führer. With breathtaking precision and immediacy they penetrate one of the most powerful and controversial secret services to take readers inside Hitler’s bunker in its last hours–and solve the most notorious cold case in history.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / History / Military / World War Ii

On Sale: September 4th 2018

Price: $29 / $38 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9780306922589

Da Capo Press Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Meet The Author: Jean-Christophe Brisard

Journalist and reporter Jean-Christophe Brisard has made a number of documentaries on geo-political subjects and dictatorships. He is the author of several books, including Enfants de dictateurs (Children of Dictators).

Discover More

Meet The Author: Lana Parshina

Lana Parshina is an award-winning documentary filmmaker. She was born in Moscow and produces and directs films for television and cinema. Her credits include a documentary on Stalin’s daughter in 2008 and The Singer Who Fell in 2015.

Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"The story of how Brisard and Parshina were allowed into Russian archives is as compelling as the evidence of Hitler's death they were shown...a must-read."—Kirkus
Read More Read Less