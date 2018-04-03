Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jean-Christophe Brisard
Journalist and reporter Jean-Christophe Brisard has made a number of documentaries on geo-political subjects and dictatorships. He is the author of several books, including Enfants de dictateurs (Children of Dictators).
By the Author
The Death of Hitler
On April 30, 1945, Hitler committed suicide in his bunker as the Red Army closed in on Berlin. Within four days the Soviets had recovered…