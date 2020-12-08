The Riviera House
The Riviera House

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538717318

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $21.99

ON SALE: August 31st 2021

Genre:

PAGE COUNT: 464

Fans of The Alice Network and The Paris Hours will devour this riveting new historical novel from the New York Times bestselling author of The Paris Secret.


A "sweeping family saga written in elegant, evocative prose that is as carefully stitched together as a couture gown. Meticulous attention to period details, impeccable plotting, and rich characterization will delight fans of Kate Morton or anyone in need of a gorgeously wrought ... tale of love, loss, courage, and compassion."—Booklist, starred review, on The Paris Secret
"Lester's magnetic characters, lyrical writing, and extensive historical research breathe life into this riveting tale. This is a stunner."Publishers Weekly, starred review, on The Paris Secret
"Lester is a master storyteller. "—The Daily Telegraph on The Paris Secret
