Suzanne Goldring
Following an eventful career as a public relations consultant, specializing in business and travel, Suzanne Goldring turned to writing the kind of novels she likes to read, about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She writes in a thatched cottage in Hampshire and a cottage by the sea in North Cornwall. My Name is Eva was inspired by visiting elderly ladies in care homes and an aunt’s touching wartime letters saved from the flames.Read More
