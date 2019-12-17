Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Name is Eva
Readers of The Alice Network, The Lost Girls of Paris, and The Tattooist of Auschwitz will love this gripping and unforgettable USA Today bestseller about heartbreak, betrayal, and a woman’s search for answers — no matter the cost.
Evelyn Taylor-Clarke sits in her chair at Forest Lawns Care Home in the heart of the English countryside, surrounded by residents whose minds are not as sharp as hers. It would be easy to dismiss Evelyn as a muddled old woman, but her lipstick is applied perfectly, her buttons done up correctly. A woman with secrets, Evelyn remembers everything. She can never forget the promise she made to the love of her life to discover the truth about the mission that led to his death.
When Evelyn’s niece Pat opens an old biscuit tin to find a photo of a small girl with a red ball entitled Liese, 1951 and a passport in another name, she has some questions for her aunt — questions that bring Evelyn back to a place in Germany known as “The Forbidden Village.” There, a woman who called herself Eva went where no one else dared, among the shivering prisoners, to find the man who gambled with her husband’s life. But keeping a promise may cost a terrible price . . .
"[My Name is Eva] left me completely hooked and towards the end I just couldn't put the book down! Would definitely recommend."—Stardust Book Reviews
"A heartbreaking and remarkable story about courage, heartbreak and what a woman will do for the love of her life. . . . Recommend highly."—The Eclectic Review
"Incredibly moving and depth filled! Evelyn is a character that will definitely stay with me!"—Steph and Chris's Book Review