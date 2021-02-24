Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Four Deep Dive Picks for Historical Fiction Fans

Team Forever

One of the great things about reading historical fiction is learning something about real-life characters who came before.  And the best historical novels are often inspired by true events and the people who bore witness.  The authors can spend months–sometimes even years–researching the time periods to make every detail as accurate as possible.  The clothes they wore, the food they ate, the way they traveled and kept in touch with family.  It all comes to life in the pages of these novels.

So for everyone who’s ever gone down the Google search rabbit hole upon turning the last page, here are 4 perfect pairings to continue that deep dive into the past.

Historical Fiction Set in the United States

For readers of U.S.-set historical fiction, A Mother’s Promise is an emotional read that will leave you wanting to know more about the legal history of women’s reproductive rights and eugenics.  Inspired by the U.S. Supreme Court case Buck v. Bell, K.D. Alden’s novel shines a light on this troubling practice and reimagines the case with a different outcome.  Then dive deeper with The Unfit Heiress by Audrey Clare Farley, the real-life story of Ann Cooper Hewitt’s legal fight against her mother.  

 

 

Historical Fiction Set in Paris

Readers who can’t get enough of Paris and the sometimes surprising heroes of World War II are in luck because there are so many great reads to choose from.  We managed to choose two of our favorite Paris-set novels, The Paris Secret by Natasha Lester and The Paris Apartment by Kelly Bowen, that feature daring women of The Resistance.  with two books about some of the real-life women who inspired these characters: Les Parisiennes by Anne Seba and The Wolves at the Door by Judith Pearson.

 

 

 

 

Historical Fiction Set in Greece

Readers of historical fiction set outside of Europe and the U.S., will enjoy Jaclyn Goldis’s When We Were Young.  In this debut novel, a Jewish woman unravels some long-held family secrets and had to confront some truths about herself and her future–while also learning about the horror that her grandmother faced in Corfu, Greece when the Nazi’s invaded.  Dive deeper into the history of Greek Jews during World War II with Yvette Manessis Corporon’s history of her own family’s experience, Something Beautiful Happened.

 

 

 

 