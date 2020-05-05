Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Mother's Promise

by

Based on the true story behind a landmark U.S. Supreme Court Decision, K.D. Alden’s debut is a rich and moving story of one woman’s courage and determination to get her child back when all odds are stacked against her.

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Historical

On Sale: January 19th 2021

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781538718179

"A Mother's Promise is a powerful, heart-wrenching, ultimately uplifting novel about the bonds of family and one woman's courage in the face of adversity. K.D. Alden brings history to life with rich storytelling and deep emotion."—
V.S. Alexander, author of The Magdalen Girls
