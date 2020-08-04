Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Paris Apartment

The Paris Apartment

by

A heart-wrenching novel that unearths generations of secrets and sacrifices — perfect for fans of The Paris Orphan and The Lost Girls of Paris.

When a woman inherits a Parisian apartment undisturbed since WWII, she discovers that it may hold the key to unraveling her cold and distant great-grandmother’s secret life — a past of sacrifice during a mission to protect those she loved.

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / 20th Century

On Sale: April 20th 2021

Price: $15.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 432

ISBN-13: 9781538718155

What's Inside

Reader Reviews