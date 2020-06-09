Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jaclyn Goldis
Jaclyn Goldis is a graduate of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and NYU Law. After practicing trust and estate law at a large Chicago law firm for seven-plus years, she left her job to travel the world and write novels. She lives in Tel Aviv.Read More
By the Author
When We Were Young
As a young bride-to-be navigates the days before her wedding, three generations of women come together in a page-turning novel full of family secrets, heart-wrenching…