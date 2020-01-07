Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Paris Secret

The Paris Secret

by

From the New York Times bestselling author of The Paris Orphan comes an unforgettable historical novel about a secret collection of Dior gowns that ties back to the first female pilots of WWII and a heartbreaking story of love and sacrifice.
Read More

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / 20th Century

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Price: $24.98 / $30.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549185403

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews