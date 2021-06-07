Camille Di Maio
Camille Di Maio left an award-winning real estate career to become a full-time writer. Along with her husband of twenty-two years, she enjoys raising their four children. She has a bucket list that is never-ending and uses her adventures to inspire her writing. She's lived in Texas, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and California, and spends enough time in Hawai'i and Maine to feel like a local.Read More
