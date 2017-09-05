Photo Credit: Jim Rizzuto

Rahna Reiko Rizzuto

Rahna Reiko Rizzuto is the author of the memoir Hiroshima in the Morning, which was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle. Her debut novel, Why She Left Us, won an American Book Award. The first woman to graduate from Columbia College with a BA in Astrophysics, she was raised in Hawaii and lives in Brooklyn.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon