5 New Historical Novels You Won’t Be Able to Put Down

If you love to explore historical eras through fiction, then you’ll want to make sure you add these must-read fiction titles to your TBR list! From the American South to 1920s Ireland, Barbados to war-torn Europe, here are five excellent historical fiction titles that will send you back in time, make your pulse race, break your heart, and showcase the resilience of the human spirit!

The Riviera House Travel back to 1939 Paris, where Éliane works in the Louvre Museum, pretending not to listen to the German conversations around her. The German officers are talking about stealing priceless art and artifacts, and Éliane doesn't intend to let them get away with it. She passes on what knowledge she gleans to the resistance, and she decodes their notes left sitting about, hoping to save as much artwork as she can. But then a trip to a house on the Riviera puts Éliane in mortal danger. Meanwhile, in the present day, Remy has recently inherited a house on the Riviera and while poking about she discovers a list of artwork, which includes a priceless painting she recognizes from her childhood bedroom. How and why does her family possess that art...and who are they, really? ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

The Glorious Guinness Girls Inspired by real people and true events, The Glorious Guinness Girls takes place in London and Ireland and stars Felicity, a young woman who was sent to live with the wealthy Guinness family as a girl because her mother could no longer care for her. Raised as not quite a member of the family, but more than a servant, Felicity grew up as a companion alongside the three Guinness sisters and witnessed firsthand how the glamour, pressure, and expectations of their wealth and the legacy fo the family business affect the three sisters. And then one evening, a shocking and tragic event at a party changes all of their lives forever. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

While Paris Slept Alternating between 1944 and 1953, While Paris Slept spans continents to tell the story of Jean-Luc, a French man who bears a scar on his face and is running from his painful past in France ten years earlier, where he barely survived the Nazi occupation. He should be happy now in California, with a new life and his family. But he's shocked when the past comes knocking on his door. In 1944, Sarah is onboard a train heading for "resettlement," but as a Jewish woman, she knows that she might not survive. Desperate, she hands her baby to a rail worker when the train breaks down, hoping to ensure his survival. But when she manages to survive Auschwitz and the war, she goes looking for her son. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

No matter what time period you might like to visit, we hope you find a historical fiction title that will sweep you away for a little while!