Tammye Huf

Tammye Huf grew up in California, before moving first to Germany and then to the UK with her husband and their three children. In more normal times, she still returns to the US regularly to catch up with friends and family. She has worked as a teacher, translator and copywriter and has published stories in Diverse Stories Quarterly, The Forge, Ginosko Literary Journal, The Storyteller, Necessary Fiction, New Plains Review and The Penman Review. She was runner-up in the 2018 London Magazine Short Story Prize.