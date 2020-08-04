Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nathan Harris
Nathan Harris, a native of Oregon, is a Michener Fellow at the University of Texas. He was awarded the Kidd Prize, as judged by Anthony Doerr, and was also a finalist for the Tennessee Williams Fiction Prize. He lives in Austin, Texas.Read More
By the Author
The Sweetness of Water
In the spirit of The Known World and The Underground Railroad, a profound debut about the unlikely bond between two freedmen who are brothers and the…