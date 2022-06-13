WorthyKids Summer Reads
School’s out for summer! Here are some board and picture books perfect for summer-time reading.
Love You S'more
by Melinda Lee Rathjen
Illustrated by Rob McClurkan
Embrace the puns in this charmingly campy board book about two raccoons who insist they are the one who loves the other "s'more."Love, puns, and s’mores are three of life’s greatest pleasures. In this little board book, two competitive raccoons declare themselves to love the other "s'more." The fireside banter crackles with puns, and the silly competition heats up until they finally realize that with all that love, everyone wins. Outdoorsy and camping-loving families will love this book, as will anyone looking for a new way to express “s’more” love to someone in their life.
Uniquely You
by Joyce Meyer
Illustrated by Marcin Piwowarski
From #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer, this sweetly inspiring picture book encourages children to embrace their wonderfully unique God-given identities.
Do you ever wish you looked more like your friend? Or maybe you wish you were better at something, like soccer, or spelling, or drawing. Instead of comparing yourself to others or thinking about ways you could be different, remember this incredible truth–God made you the way you are for a reason, and you are amazing! You are beautiful and talented in your own unique ways, and you are exactly who God wants you to be. In this picture book, renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer invites children to find the joy that comes from embracing their own unique identities and celebrating the unique identities of those around them.
God's Love Is Like Sunshine
by Sarah Parker Rubio
Illustrated by Dream Chen
Explore the infectiously cheerful nature of God's love with this heartwarming board book!
A joyful celebration of God's deep love for little ones, God's Love Is Like Sunshine takes a subject that could be confusing—God's love—and makes it accessible to kiddos. How? By comparing that love to objects and ideas children know and love, such as warm sunshine, overflowing orange juice, and soft clouds. These comparisons paint a beautiful picture of a love that is kind, gentle, and generous. But most importantly, God's Love Is Like Sunshine celebrates how God's love fills up our hearts so they overflow with kindness, gentleness, and generosity for other people. With illustrations that radiate childlike joy and a message that encourages little ones to love God and the people around them, this sweet board book is sure to make you smile.
The Story of Juneteenth
by Dorena Williamson
Illustrated by Markia Jenai
Introduce little learners to the Juneteenth holiday with this 250-word board book about its origins and traditions.
What are the origins of America’s newest national holiday? With simple, age-appropriate language and colorful illustrations, this little board book introduces children to the events of June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the people of Texas that all enslaved people were declared free and the Civil War had ended. The book also connects those events to today’s celebrations. Thoroughly researched and historically accurate, The Story of Juneteenth distills a pivotal moment in U.S. history and creates an opportunity for further conversation between parent or caregiver and child.
All the Places We Call Home
by Patrice Gopo
Illustrated by Jenin Mohammed
Fall in love with this lyrically written and lushly illustrated exploration of identity and home that celebrates all the places and people who make us who we are.
"And where shall we go?" Mama asks as she tucks me in.
"South Africa. Where I was born."
My answer summons Mama's stories, stories that send us soaring back in time to when I was a baby. Out my window. Down my street. Across water. Across continents.
Where do you come from? Where does your family come from? For many children, the answers to these questions can transform a conversation into a journey around the globe.
In her first picture book, author Patrice Gopo illuminates how family stories help shape children, help form their identity, and help connect them with the broader world. Her lyrical language, paired with Jenin Mohammed's richly textured artwork, creates a beautiful, stirring portrait of a child's deep ties to cultures and communities beyond where she lays her head to sleep.
Ultimately, this story speaks a truth that all children need to hear: The places we come from are part of us, even if we can't always be near them. All the Places We Call Home is a quiet triumph that encourages an awakening to our own stories and to the stories of those around us.
Papa Loves You, Tiny Blue
by Jo Empson
Discover the beauty of the undersea world and the loving relationship between father and child in this lushly illustrated picture book.
Tiny Blue is very small, but he has lots of big, big questions: How old is the ocean? Do starfish live in the sky? Is there sand on the moon? Tiny Blue thinks his papa is very wise and must know the answers to everything! But can Papa answer perhaps the biggest question of them all: What is love? Perfectly capturing the curious nature of young children, Papa Loves You, Tiny Blue is a beautiful exploration of nature and a heartwarming tale of the love between parent and child.
Southern Baby
by Rebekah Moredock
Illustrated by Jennica Lounsbury
Sweeter than sweet tea and cuter than a June bug, this little board book will get y'all's young ones acquainted with the uniquely charming language of the South.
Whether you're a native speaker or just a lover of good ole Southern sayings, if you're looking to teach your little one some basic Southern-isms, Southern Baby is the book for you. This simple board book gives an overview of basic Southern words and phrases, including classics like Bless Your Heart and Y'all. With playful illustrations and a good dose of Southern sass, this book would make a delightful gift for expectant parents and little ones. Trust us—it's fixin' to be your family's new favorite book.
Super You!
by Anne Kennedy Brady
Illustrated by Ela Smietanka
Celebrate the little hero in every child with this encouraging board book.
Kids love to pretend they have super powers, "flying" around in capes. But parents and grandparents see all the ways their little one is heroic—learning and growing and trying so much every day. Vivid, comic-book-style artwork depicts various costumed super-kids while the lively text draws comparisons between the qualities of a superhero and the child's special qualities. Little heroes—and their adult "sidekicks"—will love Super You!
Dive into The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls Series! This nine book series takes you on an action-packed journey of mysterious scrolls that transport a brother and sister back in time.
Start here with Book 1:
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Beginning, Book 1
by M. J. Thomas
A mysterious scroll transports a brother and sister back in time to God's creation of the world in the first installment of this action-packed chapter book series for emerging readers.
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back to key moments in biblical history.
In the first adventure in the series, Peter and Mary find themselves witnesses to the creation of the world just as God is speaking it into existence. Can they unlock the mystery of the scrolls before they get trapped in history forever? Children will discover the answer as the two characters ride rhinos, meet the angel Michael, and talk to a certain snake in the Garden of Eden. Riveting text and engaging illustrations bring this beloved Bible story to riotous life.