WorthyKids Christmas 2022 Reads
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Check out our Christmas reads to celebrate the holidays!
Wreck the Halls
by Melinda Lee Rathjen
Illustrated by Gareth Williams
Decking the halls turns into a chaotic disaster in this humorous board book about an overeager tow truck who desperately wants to help its friends decorate.
Tow truck can’t wait to help its friends get into the Christmas spirit. But as tow truck excitedly decorates, wraps, and decks the halls, things turn into a bit of a wreck. Packed with puns and festive cheer, this silly tale will delight little readers. Likewise, parents will appreciate the book’s message that Christmas spirit doesn’t come from pretty decorations or shiny presents, but from the heart.
The Story of Christmas
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Alice Buckingham
Discover the story of the first Christmas in this newly illustrated classic, perfect for little ones curious about the story behind their holiday celebrations.
Expertly crafted for the attention span of toddlers, this simple book tells the biblical story of Christmas—from the Annunciation to the birth of Jesus and the arrival of the wise men. The story also helps little listeners understand the connection between the first Christmas and today's celebrations and traditions. With bright illustrations and a toddler-friendly length of about 200 words, this book is an age-appropriate way to introduce the story of the Nativity. A perfect addition for Christmas stockings!
Discover the true meaning of Christmas with beloved VeggieTales characters and a holiday story little ones will love.
Welcome to the Veggie Christmas Show! Little ones will be captivated by a Christmas extravaganza that starts with a guitar solo by Larry and ends with a Veggie reenactment of the first Christmas night. With cheerful hearts and spirits, the Veggies remind others of the simple joy of Christmas. This lighthearted book is perfect for reading together during the festive holiday season.
The Gift Shop Bear
by Phyllis Harris
Illustrated by Phyllis Harris
Discover the power of friendship in this nostalgic Christmas tale of a young girl and her furry friend—perfect for fans of The Velveteen Rabbit, Corduroy, and The Polar Express.
Once Upon a Christmas
by Dawn Young
Illustrated by Kenneth Anderson
The Story of the Wise Men
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Alice Buckingham
Learn all about the Wise Men's journey to Bethlehem in this new board book, perfect for little ones curious about the story behind their Nativity set.
Where's My Christmas Tree?
by Bob Holt
Illustrated by Bob Holt
Unwrap a smile with this board book about a little penguin who discovers that the joy of Christmas and the love of friends are all they're stacked up to be.
The Night Baafore Christmas
by Dawn Young
Illustrated by Pablo Pino
A new format and classic TV art for a best-selling Christmas board book. When Frosty the Snowman was introduced in 1950 in a recording by Gene Autry, it became an instant hit. Since then, its popularity has increased every year, making Frosty one of the most recognized and beloved characters ever created. This updated edition recounts the beloved tale of Frosty -- how he was brought to life one magical day and the adventures he had with the children of the town. Based on the iconic TV special, this delightfully illustrated board book will practically leap off of the shelves. Ages 2-5.