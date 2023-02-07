Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Artisanal Kitchen: Holiday Cocktails
The Artisanal Kitchen: Holiday Cocktails

The Best Nogs, Punches, Sparklers, and Mixed Drinks for Every Festive Occasion

by Nick Mautone

On Sale

Oct 17, 2017

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579658250

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / General

Description

Holiday Cocktails is the newest addition to the Artisanal Kitchen series, adapted from Raising the Bar (Artisan, 2004) by master mixologist Nick Mautone. Holiday Cocktails provides dozens of foolproof ideas for successful entertaining at home, including the basics of cocktail making, choosing the right drink for the right occasion, and serving cocktails for a crowd. It’s packed with easy-to-follow recipes for seasonal favorites, from nogs to grogs, as well as classics with a twist that work year-round, such as old-fashioneds and martinis, coffee-based drinks to serve in lieu of dessert, and even nonalcoholic cocktails that are a treat unto themselves. This is the perfect book to pull off the shelf year after year when you want to make any occasion a little more festive.
 
Holiday Cocktails, Holiday Cookies, and Party Food, three new titles in the Artisanal Kitchen series, provide an indispensable arsenal of recipes that cover all the bases for a delicious holiday season. 
 

Praise

“James Bond would approve.”
—Redbook
The Artisanal Kitchen