Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pigs and a Blanket

Pigs and a Blanket

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Pig siblings Henry and Henrietta love their green blanket. It is soft, it smells good, and it makes a great cape! As much as they each love playing with the blanket, they don’t love sharing it. Will ripping it in two solve all their problems?
Author/illustrator James Burks has created a funny, relatable, sweet story about two pigs who, despite their individual interests pulling them in different directions, really prefer to remain side by side.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Siblings

On Sale: January 4th 2017

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781368004459

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews