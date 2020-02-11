Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
James Burks
James Burks (jamesburks.com) has written and illustrated a number of children’s books, including another picture book about Henry and Henrietta, Pigs and a Blanket; the Bird & Squirrel graphic novel series; and Gabby & Gator, which was selected as a Read Across America title. Before beginning his career in books, James worked on such animated films as Space Jam, The Iron Giant, The Emperor’s New Groove, Treasure Planet, and Home on the Range. He has also worked as a storyboard artist for such television shows as Wow! Wow! Wubbzy! and Fanboy & Chum Chum.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use