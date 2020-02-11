Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pigs and a Blanket

Pigs and a Blanket

by

Illustrated by

Pig siblings Henry and Henrietta love their green blanket. It is soft, it smells good, and it makes a great cape! As much as they each love playing with the blanket, they don’t love sharing it. Will ripping it in two solve all their problems?
Author/illustrator James Burks has created a funny, relatable, sweet story about two pigs who, despite their individual interests pulling them in different directions, really prefer to remain side by side.
Praise for Pigs and a Blanket:
“A charming story of sharing and caring.” —School Library Journal
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Siblings

On Sale: October 3rd 2017

Price: $6.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 28

ISBN-13: 9781368007757

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR PIGS AND A BLANKET

"A charming story of caring and sharing."—School Library Journal
Read More Read Less