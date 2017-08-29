Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go
Prevent Brain Drain
Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go is packed with hundreds of teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities that cover everything from counting and sight words to opposites and patterns. This fun and lively workbook comes complete with a wipe-off board and a dri-erase pen, making it a must-have for young students as they prepare for a new school year.Read More
You and your young learner will love this friendly, colorful activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through entertaining puzzles, mazes, and more. Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go offers a wide variety of curriculum-based travel games for learning in planes, trains, and automobiles. Topics covered include:
- Upper- and lowercase letters and their sounds
- Numbers, counting, and simple math problems
- Common sight words
- Size and shape comparisons
- Identifying and completing patterns
Spiral bound
