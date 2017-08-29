Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go

Prevent Brain Drain

Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go is packed with hundreds of teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities that cover everything from counting and sight words to opposites and patterns. This fun and lively workbook comes complete with a wipe-off board and a dri-erase pen, making it a must-have for young students as they prepare for a new school year.

You and your young learner will love this friendly, colorful activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through entertaining puzzles, mazes, and more. Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go offers a wide variety of curriculum-based travel games for learning in planes, trains, and automobiles. Topics covered include:
  • Upper- and lowercase letters and their sounds
  • Numbers, counting, and simple math problems
  • Common sight words
  • Size and shape comparisons
  • Identifying and completing patterns
Time-tested and teacher-approved, Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go is perfect for fighting brain-drain over summer break. This fun and lively activity book helps kids develop a love for learning while enhancing essential motor and problem-solving skills. Colorful pages build toward a sense of accomplishment, and parents will love that this binder reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Activity Books

On Sale: April 24th 2018

Price: $13.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780316482431

Spiral bound
What's Inside

