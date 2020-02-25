Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Unlike Other Monsters
Zander is a monster. Monsters don’t have friends. They prefer to scare children and eat their raisin bread alone. Then one day Zander meets a bird, and the unexpected happens. They start to spend time together, and Zander is reminded of how he’s unlike other monsters. But does the fact they share secrets and hang out mean this is a fledgling friendship? And what will the other monsters think?Read More
Award-winning author Audrey Vernick tackles the sometimes awkward but always exhilarating experience of making a new friend.
