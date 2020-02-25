Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
When Pigs Fly
Henry is ready to do what no pig has done before. “But pigs can’t fly,” says his sister, Henrietta. Nothing will stop Henry from trying, until it looks as though gravity might finally get the better of him. Fortunately, Henrietta has an idea that gives both of them a lift.
Henry’s determination and Henrietta’s imagination combine to make a positive sibling story about creative play and teamwork.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A charming story of sharing and caring."—School Library Journal