Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

When Pigs Fly

When Pigs Fly

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Henry is ready to do what no pig has done before. “But pigs can’t fly,” says his sister, Henrietta. Nothing will stop Henry from trying, until it looks as though gravity might finally get the better of him. Fortunately, Henrietta has an idea that gives both of them a lift.
Henry’s determination and Henrietta’s imagination combine to make a positive sibling story about creative play and teamwork.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Pigs

On Sale: February 4th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781368020947

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"A charming story of sharing and caring."—School Library Journal
Read More Read Less