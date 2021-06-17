Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Modern Classic Picture Books for Your Young Intellectual

Jéla Lewter, Marketing Associate

Every reader loves a classic tale, and that love starts at a very young age. The books I read as a kid were fairytales, fables and memorable stories about saying goodnight to the moon or teddy bears wearing corduroy overalls. These tales taught me about love, adventure, bravery and so many other lessons that continue to stick with me as a grown up. When it comes to the books on this list— whether it puts a modern twist on a well-known story, or is a more recent release that has grown to be cherished by today’s young readers— you can be sure that these are modern classics that will inspire whole new generations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 