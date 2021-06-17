Modern Classic Picture Books for Your Young Intellectual

This undersea adventure retells Aesop’s classic fable, The Lion and the Mouse, while keeping the story's valuable lessons about bullying, friendship, and the true meaning of courage. Filled with humor and heart, Sharky McShark will remind young readers of the importance of friendship!

Sharky McShark is the meanest, most fearsome creature in the ocean. When she's around, the clownfish clear out, the flatfish flee, and even the rocks get out of her way. As the biggest bully in the sea, Sharky doesn't think she needs friends.

But then one day—with a plink! plank! plonk!—a tiny crab tumbles into her world and proves that everyone, even the scariest underwater bully, needs a friend.