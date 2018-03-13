Rey Terciero

Rey Terciero, also known as Rex Ogle, has written and edited hundreds of books and comics for children and young adults. He is a queer writer who has always been drawn to strong female protagonists, including Elizabeth Bennet, Princess Leia, Jean Grey, and Hermione Granger. Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy is his debut graphic novel.



Bre Indigo is a lover of astronomy, salmon sashimi, and open minds. She tells stories of gentle boys, tough girls, and those in between with a focus on tolerance and the many faces of love. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy is Bre’s debut graphic novel.