But then one day—with a plink! plank! plonk!—a tiny crab tumbles into her world and proves that everyone, even the scariest underwater bully, needs a friend.

This fun-filled undersea story, based on Aesop's classic fable, explores bullying, friendship, and the true meaning of courage.

Sharky McShark is the meanest, most fearsome creature in the ocean. When she's around, the clownfish clear out, the flatfish flee, and even the rocks get out of her way. As the biggest bully in the sea, Sharky doesn'tshe needs friends.