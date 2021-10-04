Sharky McShark
Sharky McShark

by Alison Murray

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316706865

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: June 7th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Marine Life

PAGE COUNT: 32

A humorous yet touching retelling of The Lion and the Mouse that reminds young readers of the importance of friendship.

Sharky McShark is the meanest, most fearsome creature in the ocean. When she's around, the clownfish clear out, the flatfish flee, and even the rocks get out of her way. As the biggest bully in the sea, Sharky doesn't think she needs friends.

But then one day—with a plink! plank! plonk!—a tiny crab tumbles into her world and proves that everyone, even the scariest underwater bully, needs a friend.

This fun-filled undersea story, based on Aesop's classic fable, explores bullying, friendship, and the true meaning of courage.

Praise

"Both playful and poignant, this fable gently reminds readers that everybody could use a little help."—Horn Book
