Thank You and Good Night
An homage to classic bedtime stories and their creators, from a Caldecott Honor recipient and bestselling artist!Read More
Patrick McDonnell’s first bedtime book captures the magic of a sleepover with friends, and reminds us to cherish life’s simplest pleasures. During a fun pajama party, three animal friends dance and play, but at last everyone is getting sleepy. Is it time for bed yet? Not before taking the time to say thank you for the day, the night, and good friends.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Thank You and Good Night:
—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
A Publishers Weekly Best Picture Book of 2015
A Kirkus Reviews Best Children's Book of 2015
A School Library Journal Best of 2015 Book
A BCCB Best Children's Book of 2015
A CCBC Children's Choices Book of 2016
*"Satisfyingly soft illustrations...feel just right.... Small listeners will nestle deep under their covers feeling thankful for tender books that make bedtime a pleasure."
*"Perfect for bedtime.... Youngsters who love their stuffed animals will particularly latch onto this, and parents who want to promote nocturnal tranquility (or those with their own fond memories of Pooh Bear) will appreciate this little gem as well."
—BCCB, starred review
*"A book that readers of all ages will be thankful for."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
*"This delightful bedtime story extols the virtues of friendship and of being grateful for simple pleasures."—School Library Journal, starred review