Dino Duckling

Dino Duckling

by

In this endearing board book celebration of differences, a dinosaur finds a home with a family of ducks–a fresh twist on the beloved “The Ugly Duckling” tale.

Even as an egg, Dino Duckling is different from all the other baby ducks. And when he’s born, no one seems to notice that he’s actually a dinosaur! Mama Duck knows that there is plenty of room for difference in a loving family, but there’s one big problem: How will Dino Duckling fly south for the winter without any wings? Can Dino Duckling ever truly belong? Alison Murray’s heartwarming reinvention of a classic is perfect for anyone who has ever wondered how to fit in.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Creatures

On Sale: December 31st 2018

Price: $8.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 30

ISBN-13: 9780316513159

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for Dino Duckling:
"When the time comes to fly south for the winter, will their differences separate them? Of course not!... Reassurance for the Dino Duckling in every family."—Kirkus Reviews
"Murray's big-hearted tale and bold screenprints offer a comforting message of acceptance and solidarity."
Publishers Weekly
"Readers will cheer for Dino Duckling as he blazes his own unique path with the support of his family."—School Library Connection
"A fun, whimsical storytime read for moms to share with their young ones."—The Houston Chronicle
