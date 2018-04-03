Dino Duckling

In this endearing board book celebration of differences, a dinosaur finds a home with a family of ducks–a fresh twist on the beloved “The Ugly Duckling” tale.



Even as an egg, Dino Duckling is different from all the other baby ducks. And when he’s born, no one seems to notice that he’s actually a dinosaur! Mama Duck knows that there is plenty of room for difference in a loving family, but there’s one big problem: How will Dino Duckling fly south for the winter without any wings? Can Dino Duckling ever truly belong? Alison Murray’s heartwarming reinvention of a classic is perfect for anyone who has ever wondered how to fit in.

