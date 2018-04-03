Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dino Duckling
In this endearing board book celebration of differences, a dinosaur finds a home with a family of ducks–a fresh twist on the beloved “The Ugly Duckling” tale.Read More
Even as an egg, Dino Duckling is different from all the other baby ducks. And when he’s born, no one seems to notice that he’s actually a dinosaur! Mama Duck knows that there is plenty of room for difference in a loving family, but there’s one big problem: How will Dino Duckling fly south for the winter without any wings? Can Dino Duckling ever truly belong? Alison Murray’s heartwarming reinvention of a classic is perfect for anyone who has ever wondered how to fit in.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Dino Duckling:
"When the time comes to fly south for the winter, will their differences separate them? Of course not!... Reassurance for the Dino Duckling in every family."—Kirkus Reviews
"Murray's big-hearted tale and bold screenprints offer a comforting message of acceptance and solidarity."
—Publishers Weekly
"Readers will cheer for Dino Duckling as he blazes his own unique path with the support of his family."—School Library Connection
"A fun, whimsical storytime read for moms to share with their young ones."—The Houston Chronicle