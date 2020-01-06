Ultimate Second Chance Romance Checklist

There’s nothing like a couple getting a second chance at love. Years have passed. Hurt may still remain but there is also room for forgiveness. Can they bridge it all for the happiness they want together? (You know they can and we love that journey.)

Here’s a look at some second chance romance recommendations featuring classic and newer titles.

Happy reading!

Second Chance at Sunflower Ranch ​Addy has her hands full as a single mom of a nineteen-year-old daughter who suddenly wants to rebel at everything. The last thing she needs is Jesse Ryan complicating her life even further, especially since she's always had a crush on the handsome cowboy. But the more time she spends with Jesse, the more she wonders what might happen if they finally let their friendship blossom into something more and became the family she'd always hoped for.

Reunited on Dragonfly Lane Boutique owner Sophie Daniels certainly isn't looking to adopt a dog the day veterinarian Chase Lewis convinces her to take in Comet. A rambunctious puppy with a broken leg may not be the best choice for a first-time pet owner. And house calls from the handsome doctor — her high school sweetheart who's just moved back to Sweetwater Springs — may not be the best choice for her heart either.





Lethal Redemption Top FBI profiler Grace Steele was just a girl when she escaped the Order of the New Dawn, and she's spent the last seventeen years trying to forget her time there. But when private security firm Steele Ops needs her help extracting a young woman from the secretive cult's clutches, she's all in. Even though the mission requires posing as the fiancée of Cade Wright, the only man who's ever broken her heart.

Second Chance on Cypress Lane Rising-star reporter Dakota Jones is usually the one breaking the news—until an inadvertent scandal wrecks her career. The only place she can go to regroup is Holly Grove Island. But her small North Carolina hometown comes with a major catch: Dexter Roberts, the first man to break Dakota's heart, isher new boss. Working alongside Dexter, who is more attractive than he has a right to be, shows Dakota what might have been . . . but she isn't giving him another chance to break her heart.

Second Chance Cowboy Ten years ago, Jack Everett left his family's ranch without a backward glance. Now, what was supposed to be a quick trip home for his father's funeral has suddenly become more complicated. The ranch Jack can handle---he might be a lawyer, but he still remembers how to work with his hands. But turning around the failing vineyard he's also inherited? That requires working with Ava, the one woman he never expected to see again.

Winterblaze Poppy Lane is keeping secrets. Her powerful gift has earned her membership in the Society for the Suppression of Supernaturals, but she must keep both her ability and her alliance with the Society from her husband, Winston. Yet when Winston is brutally attacked by a werewolf, Poppy's secrets are revealed, leaving Winston's trust in her as broken as his body. Now Poppy will do anything to win back his affections . . .

A Duke in the Night When Clara Hayward, the headmistress of the Haverhall School for Young Ladies, is reunited with titan of business a.k.a. scoundrel August Falkner, all she can think of is the way she felt in his arms as they danced a scandalous waltz ten long years ago. Even though her head knows that he is only back in her life to take over her family's business, her heart can't help but open to the very duke who could destroy it for good.

Deadly Fear FBI Special Agent Monica Davenport has made a career out of profiling serial killers. But getting inside the twisted minds of the cruel and the sadistic has taken its toll: She's walled herself off from the world. Yet Monica can't ignore fellow agent Luke Dante, the only man who ever broke through her defenses.

Dream a Little Dream Jason Petrie wants to make amends for the mistakes of his youth—starting with the woman he never stopped loving. Darcy may not believe that he really intends to quit the bull riding circuit and stick around this time but Jason vows—with the help of the matchmaking Widows Club—to pull out all the stops to convince her that they both deserve a second chance.

Return to Cherry Blossom Way Mercilessly bullied in high school, May Wu took her first ticket out of town and never looked back. Her job as a travel writer keeps her on the move, and that's how she likes it. Right until her editor assigns her a story in the last place she ever wanted to go: home. Even worse? The first person she runs into is her ex. After the death of his father, Han Leung took over his family's restaurant. It's a far cry from his dream of opening his own place, but duty comes first. His own desires always come last. Until May shows up again and makes those desires impossible to ignore.

The Bachelor Contract Brant Wellington's ex-wife a.k.a. the love of his life is everywhere. And now that he's working beside her every day, he can't escape her. Her scent, glimpses of her smile, even the tension in the air that makes his body hum with the kind of need he'd only experienced with one person-all of it is driving him over the edge.

Score Jude Braddock. Hockey god. That's how everyone sees him now. But when they were teenagers, Zoey knew him as the kid who didn't have enough nerve to make a move on their one and only disastrous date. Seems he doesn't have that problem anymore, though. According to the rumors, he's with a different woman every night. After a rough divorce, the last thing Zoey needs is more heartbreak. But Jude's cocky, playful attitude is mighty hard to resist.

Her Kind of Man I'll never let you go . . . Allina had always dreamed of hearing those words. But when her fiancé, Isaac, utters them, it isn't a promise-it's a threat. Scared and confused, with only moments before the wedding, Allina knows what she must do. Forget walking down the aisle; it's time to run. Back to Michigan. Back to Kent. Kent has loved Allina for longer than he can remember. Out of respect for their friendship, he's never crossed the line, but when she turns up on his doorstep wearing her torn, tearstained wedding gown, the fire inside him ignites. He'll do whatever it takes to make Allina feel safe-like the beautiful, desirable woman she is. But as Kent and Allina grow closer, and their passion pushes deeper, it's clear that something bigger than a botched wedding still lingers between them . . .

Bringing Home the Bad Boy Evan Downey needs a new beginning. Since the death of his wife five years ago, the brilliant tattoo artist has shut himself away in a prison of grief that not even his work can break him out of-and what's worse, Evan knows his son Lyon is bearing the brunt of his seclusion. Moving back to the lake town of Evergreen Cove where he spent his childhood summers is his last chance for a fresh start. Charlotte Harris knows she owes it to her best friend's memory to help Evan and his son find their way again, but she can't stop her traitorous heart from skipping a beat every time she looks into Evan's eyes...

Absolute Trust After multiple tours of duty, Brandon Forte returns to his hometown on a personal mission: to open a facility for military service dogs like Haydn, a German shepherd who's seen his share of combat and loss. It also brings him back to Sophie Kim, the one woman he can't have. But Forte's success means he's made enemies in high places. Sophie did her best to move on when Forte enlisted and left without saving goodbye, but after he risks himself for her, she realizes she'll have to put her life in the hands of the man who broke her heart, knowing the danger -and the sparks between them- could consume them both.

Too Hard to Forget Peggy Clarkson is returning to her alma mater with one goal in mind: confront Elliott Brooks, the man who ruined her for all others, and remind him of what he's been missing. Even after three years, seeing him again is like a punch in the gut, but Peggy's determined to stick to her plan. Maybe then, once she has the upper hand, she'll finally be able to move on.

The Hellion and the Hero Lady Georgiana Arlington has always done what's best for her family—even when it meant marrying a man she didn't love to save her father. Her husband's death has left her stronger and bolder—a hellion, some would even say. When a mysterious enemy jeopardizes her livelihood and reputation, there's only one person she can trust to help her uncover the threat: the same man she left heartbroken years ago.