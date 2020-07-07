Emily Sullivan

Emily Sullivan is an award-winning author of historical romance set in the late Victorian period. Her love of romance first began when she was an angsty, tortured teenager, but now she prefers stories with a HEA. She has both a BA and MA in English and her writing has been featured in a variety of print and online publications, including The Southampton Review and The Toast. When she isn’t writing or reading, she enjoys planning fantasy trips abroad, watching every costume drama on Netflix, and working her way through Faber and Faber’s Adult Piano Adventures, which is not as racy as it sounds.