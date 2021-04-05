The Rebel and the Rake

Fans of Netflix’s Bridgerton series will love this enchanting story of a spy disguised as a rake who finds himself entangled with the most intriguing bluestocking—from the series that delivers “both emotional intensity and lush sensuality, and vivacious writing enhanced by ample measures of wit”. (Booklist, Starred Review)



Rafe Davies might seem like just another charismatic rake, but in reality, he is one of the crown's most valuable agents. As relentless as he is reckless, Rafe has never met a woman he couldn't win or a mission he couldn't complete. And when he encounters the intriguing yet prickly Miss Sylvia Sparrow, while on assignment at a Scottish house party, he's determined to charm her.



Though most women would be thrilled to catch the eye of a tall, dark, and dangerously handsome man, Sylvia is through with that sort of adventure. She trusted the wrong man once and paid for it dearly. The fiery bluestocking is resolved to avoid him, but a chance encounter between them reveals the normally irreverent Rafe's unexpected depths—and a palpable attraction that's impossible to ignore.