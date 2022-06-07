Too Hard to Forget
Too Hard to Forget

by Tessa Bailey

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538741849

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: February 7th 2023

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Romantic Comedy

PAGE COUNT: 336

A laugh-out-loud second-chance romantic comedy from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Hook, Line & Sinker. 

This time, she's calling the shots. Peggy Clarkson is returning to her alma mater with one goal in mind: confront Elliott Brooks, the man who ruined her for all others, and remind him of what he's been missing. Even after three years, seeing him again is like a punch in the gut, but Peggy's determined to stick to her plan. Maybe then, once she has the upper hand, she'll finally be able to move on.

In the years since Peggy left Cincinnati, Elliott has kept his focus on football. No distractions and no complications. But when Peggy walks back onto his practice field and into his life, he knows she could unravel everything in his carefully controlled world. Because the girl who was hard to forget is now a woman impossible to resist.

Romancing the Clarksons