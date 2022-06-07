Too Hot to Handle
Too Hot to Handle

by Tessa Bailey

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538740866

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: June 21st 2022

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Romantic Comedy

PAGE COUNT: 336

From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Hook, Line, & Sinker comes "a sparkling rom-com that will have readers hooked." (Publishers Weekly)

The road trip was definitely a bad idea. Having already flambéed her culinary career beyond recognition, Rita Clarkson is now stranded in God-Knows-Where, New Mexico, with a busted car and her three temperamental siblings, who she hasn't seen in years. When rescue shows up—six-feet-plus of charming hotness on a motorcycle—Rita's pretty certain she's gone from the frying pan right into the fire . . .

Jasper Ellis has a bad boy reputation in this town, and he loathes it. The moment he sees Rita, though, Jasper knows he's about to be sorely tempted. There's something real between them. Something raw. And Jasper has only a few days to show Rita that he isn't just for tonight—he's forever.

"One of my all-time favorite authors!" –Sally Thorne, author of The Hating Game

