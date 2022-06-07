Too Wild to Tame
Too Wild to Tame

by Tessa Bailey

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538741832

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: February 7th 2023

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Romantic Comedy

PAGE COUNT: 336

Opposites attract in this steamy romantic comedy from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Hook, Line & Sinker

By day, Aaron Clarkson suits up, shakes hands, and acts the perfect gentleman. But at night, behind bedroom doors, the tie comes off and the real Aaron comes out to play. Mixing business with pleasure got him fired, so Aaron knows that if he wants to work for the country's most powerful senator, he'll have to keep his eye on the prize. That's easier said than done when he meets the senator's daughter, who's wild, gorgeous, and 100 percent trouble.

Grace Pendleton is the black sheep of her conservative family. Yet while Aaron's presence reminds her of a past she'd rather forget, something in his eyes keeps drawing her in. Maybe it's the way his voice turns her molten. Or maybe it's because deep down inside, the ultra-smooth, polished Aaron Clarkson might be more than even Grace can handle . . .

Romancing the Clarksons