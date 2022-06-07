Too Beautiful to Break

The forced proximity of one wild road trip brings two childhood friends back together in this delightful romantic comedy from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Hook, Line & Sinker and It Happened One Summer.



Leaving Belmont Clarkson is the hardest thing Sage Alexander has ever done. From the moment they met, she knew Belmont was the one, and getting up close and personal with him on his family's epic road trip has taken her desire to a new, even hotter level. But there's no way she can go there—not without revealing secrets that could devastate them both.



Losing Sage is not an option. Belmont's heart is hers, has always been hers. He knows she's hiding something from him, but nothing will stand in his way of telling her just how much she means to him. Finding her is easy—saving her from her past could cost him everything.