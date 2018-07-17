Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Second Chance Cowboy
Once a cowboy, always a cowboyRead More
Ten years ago, Jack Everett left his family’s ranch without a backward glance. Now, what was supposed to be a quick trip home for his father’s funeral has suddenly become more complicated. The ranch Jack can handle—he might be a lawyer, but he still remembers how to work with his hands. But turning around the failing vineyard he’s also inherited? That requires working with the one woman he never expected to see again.
Ava Ellis broke her own heart the night she let Jack go. She was young and scared—and secretly pregnant with Jack’s baby. Now that he’s back and asking for her help, Ava sees her opportunity to right the wrongs of the past. But how will he feel about the son he’s never known? Could this be their second chance—or their final heartbreak?
“A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end.” — New York Times bestselling author Carolyn Brown
“Cross my heart, this sexy, sweet romance gives a cowboy-at-heart lawyer a second chance at first love and readers a fantastic ride.” — New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan
“A.J. Pine’s writing is superb.” — Romancing-the-Book.com on Six Month Rule
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
"A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end."—New York Times bestselling author Carolyn Brown
"Cross my heart, this sexy, sweet romance gives a cowboy-at-heart lawyer a second chance at first love and readers a fantastic ride."—New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan
"This is a strong read with a heartwarming message and inspiring characters."—RT Book Reviews
"This book made me so happy! I swear I had a smile on my face the whole time I was reading."—LeighKramer.com on Worth the Wait
"There was some serious heat, some conflict, some miscommunication and a evening out to yield the ultimate happy ending a romance novel needs. Overall, the read flowed well and the characters are easy to like."—RamblingsofaYoungPRGirl.blogspot.com on Three Simple Words
"A winner for me from the very start."—Straight Shootin' Book Reviews on Six Month Rule
"A.J. Pine's writing is superb. I loved following the characters. Their struggles were real. The needs were strong. This is a romance that I recommend to all."—Romancing the Book on Six Month Rule
"Oh. Em. Gee. I started Six Month Rule and could not put it down. AJ Pine has put in everything that I love about romance into a 280 page novel."—Books by Migs
"Top Pick! 4 1/2 Stars! I loved this story."—Harlequin Junkie on I Do