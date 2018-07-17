Second Chance Cowboy

Once a cowboy, always a cowboy



Ten years ago, Jack Everett left his family’s ranch without a backward glance. Now, what was supposed to be a quick trip home for his father’s funeral has suddenly become more complicated. The ranch Jack can handle—he might be a lawyer, but he still remembers how to work with his hands. But turning around the failing vineyard he’s also inherited? That requires working with the one woman he never expected to see again.



Ava Ellis broke her own heart the night she let Jack go. She was young and scared—and secretly pregnant with Jack’s baby. Now that he’s back and asking for her help, Ava sees her opportunity to right the wrongs of the past. But how will he feel about the son he’s never known? Could this be their second chance—or their final heartbreak?



“A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end.” — New York Times bestselling author Carolyn Brown



“Cross my heart, this sexy, sweet romance gives a cowboy-at-heart lawyer a second chance at first love and readers a fantastic ride.” — New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan



“A.J. Pine’s writing is superb.” — Romancing-the-Book.com on Six Month Rule