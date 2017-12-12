Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Saved by the Cowboy
Once upon a time, Sheriff Cash Hawkins left his simple life for something bigger—and came home with a broken heart. Now he has everything he needs right here in Oak Bluff, California—his job, his dog, and a quiet ranching town best explored on the back of a horse.
Olivia Belle believes in fairy tales—just not for herself. So when her boyfriend drops to one knee at his sister’s wedding with a proposal that is more business than romance, she hightails it out of San Francisco in search of the only evidence she knows that true love exists—her grandparents’ lost love letters from fifty years ago.
When Olivia speeds into his town like a modern-day Cinderella in her ball gown and glass slippers, Cash’s careful existence is finally thrown for a loop. Maybe the answer Olivia’s looking for is in Oak Bluff, but the life she ran from is more than 200 miles away. As for Cash . . . he knows a thing or two about being left on bended knee. Olivia Belle could be his happily ever after . . . if this runaway bridesmaid doesn’t run off with his heart.
“A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end.” — Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author, on Second Chance Cowboy
“Cross my heart, this sexy, sweet romance gives a cowboy-at-heart lawyer a second chance at first love and readers a fantastic ride.” — New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan on Second Chance Cowboy
Edition: Digital original
"Light and witty."—Library Journal
"This is a strong read with a heartwarming message and inspiring characters."—RT Book Reviews on Second Chance Cowboy
"This book made me so happy! I swear I had a smile on my face the whole time I was reading."—LeighKramer.com on Worth the Wait
"There was some serious heat, some conflict, some miscommunication and a evening out to yield the ultimate happy ending a romance novel needs. Overall, the read flowed well and the characters are easy to like."—RamblingsofaYoungPRGirl.blogspot.com on Three Simple Words
"A winner for me from the very start."—Straight Shootin' Book Reviews on Six Month Rule
"A.J. Pine's writing is superb. I loved following the characters. Their struggles were real. The needs were strong. This is a romance that I recommend to all."—Romancing the Book on Six Month Rule
"Oh. Em. Gee. I started Six Month Rule and could not put it down. AJ Pine has put in everything that I love about romance into a 280 page novel."—Books by Migs
"Top Pick! 4 1/2 Stars! I loved this story."—Harlequin Junkie on I Do