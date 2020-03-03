Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Second Chance on Cypress Lane
In this heartwarming second-chance romance, a woman returns home and discovers that, when it comes to finding love, there’s no place like home.Read More
When a romance gone wrong lands reporter Dakota Jones in the pages of the tabloids, her rising star crashes and burns. Instead of getting the weekend anchor job she’d been promised, she’s promptly shown the door. Which leaves her one option: return home to lick her wounds, eat lemon meringue pie, and plot her comeback while actively avoiding the man who once broke her heart.
Dexter Roberts made a huge mistake when he walked away from Dakota, and he’s regretted it ever since. So when Dakota returns to Holly Grove Island to regroup and decide what’s next, Dex can’t pass up the opportunity to win back the love of his life. Now he just needs to convince Dakota to give him a second chance.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A fun and sexy romance!"—Harlequin Junkie on Engaging the Enemy
"Captivating."—Publishers Weekly on The Billionaire's Legacy
"Top Pick! I highly recommend it."—Harlequin Junkie on The Billionaire's Legacy
"The Billionaire's Legacy has everything my little romance lover's heart desires."—Guilty Pleasures Book Reviews.
"Fast paced, great characters and a well-developed story line."—Thoughts of a Blonde on The Billionaire's Legacy
"A book filled with intriguing drama, captivating deception, and irrefutable passion, Savannah's Secrets is a must read contemporary romance story."—Okie Dreams