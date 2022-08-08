Orders over $45 ship FREE

Return to Hummingbird Way
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Return to Hummingbird Way

Includes a bonus novella

by Reese Ryan

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Mass Market
Mass Market

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 25, 2023

Page Count

448 Pages

Publisher

Forever Logo

ISBN-13

9781538734483

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

Can three months, two planning projects, and a meddling grandmother finally make these high school hate crushes see just how right they are for each other? This second book in the heartwarming Holly Grove Island small‑town contemporary romance series is perfect for fans of Debbie Mason and Brenda Jackson! 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Readers looking for a steamy small-town tale will be swept away."—Publishers Weekly, on Second Chance on Cypress Lane
"A pleasant start to the Holly Grove Island series."—Kirkus Reviews, on Second Chance on Cypress Lane
"A fun and sexy romance!"—Harlequin Junkie on Engaging the Enemy
"Captivating."—Publishers Weekly on The Billionaire's Legacy
"Top Pick! I highly recommend it."—Harlequin Junkie on The Billionaire's Legacy
"The Billionaire's Legacy has everything my little romance lover's heart desires."—Guilty Pleasures Book Reviews.
"Fast paced, great characters and a well-developed story line."—Thoughts of a Blonde on The Billionaire's Legacy
"A book filled with intriguing drama, captivating deception, and irrefutable passion, Savannah's Secrets is a must read contemporary romance story."—Okie Dreams
Read More Read Less

Holly Grove Island