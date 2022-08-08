Orders over $45 ship FREE
Return to Hummingbird Way
Includes a bonus novella
Can three months, two planning projects, and a meddling grandmother finally make these high school hate crushes see just how right they are for each other? This second book in the heartwarming Holly Grove Island small‑town contemporary romance series is perfect for fans of Debbie Mason and Brenda Jackson!
"Readers looking for a steamy small-town tale will be swept away."—Publishers Weekly, on Second Chance on Cypress Lane
"A pleasant start to the Holly Grove Island series."—Kirkus Reviews, on Second Chance on Cypress Lane
"A fun and sexy romance!"—Harlequin Junkie on Engaging the Enemy
"Captivating."—Publishers Weekly on The Billionaire's Legacy
"Top Pick! I highly recommend it."—Harlequin Junkie on The Billionaire's Legacy
"The Billionaire's Legacy has everything my little romance lover's heart desires."—Guilty Pleasures Book Reviews.
"Fast paced, great characters and a well-developed story line."—Thoughts of a Blonde on The Billionaire's Legacy
"A book filled with intriguing drama, captivating deception, and irrefutable passion, Savannah's Secrets is a must read contemporary romance story."—Okie Dreams