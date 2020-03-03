Reese Ryan

Reese Ryan is the author of more than a dozen published works of romantic fiction. Her stories feature complex, deliciously flawed characters who have family and career drama, challenging love interests, and life-changing secrets, treating readers to an emotional love story with unexpected twists.



Past president of her local Romance Writers of America chapter and a panelist at the 2017 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Reese is an advocate for the romance genre and diversity in fiction.