Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reese Ryan
Reese Ryan is the author of more than a dozen published works of romantic fiction. Her stories feature complex, deliciously flawed characters who have family and career drama, challenging love interests, and life-changing secrets, treating readers to an emotional love story with unexpected twists.Read More
Past president of her local Romance Writers of America chapter and a panelist at the 2017 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Reese is an advocate for the romance genre and diversity in fiction.
Past president of her local Romance Writers of America chapter and a panelist at the 2017 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Reese is an advocate for the romance genre and diversity in fiction.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Second Chance on Cypress Lane
In this heartwarming second-chance romance, a woman returns home and discovers that, when it comes to finding love, there's no place like home.When a romance…