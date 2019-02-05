Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wicked Sinner
A gripping, heart-pounding romance from USA Today bestselling author Stacey Kennedy about former FBI agent who will do whatever it takes to protect his ex, or risk losing her for good…Read More
Asher Sullivan was once Remy Brennan’s entire world–until he broke her heart into a million pieces. So when Asher crashes her wedding, Remy is certain he’s come to claim her. To make her his again. Instead, it turns out Remy’s groom is a con man scheming for her inheritance. Now all she’s left with is an empty bank account, a serious case of lust for her gorgeous ex… and a duffel bag of cold, hard cash that might just fix all her problems.
Detective Asher Sullivan has always protected Remy. So when dangerous criminals start threatening her, Asher’s most primitive instincts take over. Sticking by Remy’s side means Asher is finally able to make amends for leaving her all those years ago. And soon they’re giving into their wicked, insatiable need. But just as Asher gets his second chance, a secret Remy is keeping could rip her away from him… forever.
Dangerous Love series:
Naughty Stranger
Wicked Sinner
Ruthless Bastard
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A steamy and emotional romance with a generous dose of intrigue and suspense.... The unpredictable twists and turns of this story will keep you on the edge of your seat and rooting for Peyton and Boone every step of the way."—Frolic on Naughty Stranger
"From the very first page Naughty Stranger will have you hooked, once I got started I just couldn't put it down. It's sultry and suspenseful story line and captivating characters drew me in and had me teetering helplessly from the edge of my seat!"—Reds Romance Reviews
"I loved, loved, loved it! Naughty Stranger is the perfect combination of romance and suspense."—Reading Keeps Me Sane
"I really enjoyed this story, and I loved watching two broken souls find hope, and love, in each other. Especially amidst a crazy murder plot, and all their friends nosiness!"—Alpha Book Club on Naughty Stranger
"Naughty Stranger is just the right mix of suspense and romance. It is a well written, sexy story with lots of chemistry between the characters and it kept my interest from start to finish."—Cocktails and Books
"From page one I was hooked!"—Guilty Pleasures Book Reviews on Naughty Stranger
"A kinky, sexy kick off to the Filthy Dirty Love series!"—Meghan March, New York Times bestselling author, on Heartbreaker
"With explosive chemistry and a hero to swoon for, Restrained Under His Duty is a perfectly kinky romance to get lost in!"
—Skye Warren, New York Times bestselling author
"One of the best contemporary romances I've read this year!"—Fresh Fiction on Dirty-Talking Cowboy