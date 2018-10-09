Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Naughty Stranger
From USA Today bestselling author Stacey Kennedy comes a thrilling, sexy romance about a woman in danger and a small-town police detective who will do anything to keep her safe.
After a sudden tragedy blew her world apart, Peyton Kerr fled her big city career and started over in Stoney Creek, Maine. So far, she’s loving small-town life–no one knows about her past, and her easy flirtation with Boone Knight gives her a reason to smile. But then someone is murdered in Peyton’s store, and her quiet, anonymous existence is instantly destroyed. To make matters worse, Boone–a police detective–is assigned to the case, and Peyton knows she can’t keep him at arm’s length any longer. She’s resisted the simmering heat between them–but now this gorgeous man is promising to keep her safe–and satisfied…
Boone Knight doesn’t want the complications of a relationship. But when he volunteers to protect his town’s newest–and sexiest–resident, he finally admits he’d like to explore their sizzling attraction. And after one incredible night, everything changes for Boone. Peyton is sweeter–and braver–than anyone he’s ever met, and with her in his arms, everything makes sense. He just needs to convince her to trust him enough to reveal her secrets, or risk losing her to a merciless killer who seems to grow bolder with each passing day.
What readers are saying:
“Naughty Stranger is sexy, hot and full of mystery that kept me on the edge!”
“The chemistry is steamy and sweet and oh so romantic.”
“Sizzling chemistry, wonderful friendships, sharp, smart dialogue and interesting plot lines took my emotions from heartbreak to happiness. I could not put down this book.”
“Kept me glued to the pages….Captivating romance at its best.”
Dangerous Love series:
Naughty Stranger
Wicked Sinner
Ruthless Bastard
"A steamy and emotional romance with a generous dose of intrigue and suspense.... The unpredictable twists and turns of this story will keep you on the edge of your seat and rooting for Peyton and Boone every step of the way."—Frolic on Naughty Stranger
"From the very first page Naughty Stranger will have you hooked, once I got started I just couldn't put it down. It's sultry and suspenseful story line and captivating characters drew me in and had me teetering helplessly from the edge of my seat!"—Reds Romance Reviews
"I loved, loved, loved it! Naughty Stranger is the perfect combination of romance and suspense."—Reading Keeps Me Sane
"I really enjoyed this story, and I loved watching two broken souls find hope, and love, in each other. Especially amidst a crazy murder plot, and all their friends nosiness!"—Alpha Book Club
"Naughty Stranger is just the right mix of suspense and romance. It is a well written, sexy story with lots of chemistry between the characters and it kept my interest from start to finish."—Cocktails and Books
"From page one I was hooked!"—Guilty Pleasures Book Reviews
"A kinky, sexy kick off to the Filthy Dirty Love series!"—Meghan March, New York Times bestselling author, on Heartbreaker
"With explosive chemistry and a hero to swoon for, Restrained Under His Duty is a perfectly kinky romance to get lost in!"—Skye Warren, New York Times bestselling author
"One of the best contemporary romances I've read this year!"—Fresh Fiction on Dirty-Talking Cowboy